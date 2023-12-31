Target, Starbucks, Costco: What's open and closed for New Year's Day

Several retailers will be starting off the new year with adjusted hours, or even closures.

While some major chains operate normally on the first day of the new year, others may close up early or not open at all. With the holiday falling on a Monday, there's also certainly going to be questions over mail delivery, banking and more.

Here’s a rundown of what's open and closed for New Year's Day:

Walmart

Walmart is open normally for New Year's Day, though the chain did close for both Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2023. Find local store hours here.

Target

Most Target stores will close at 10 p.m. on New Year's Day, but hours will vary by location. Find your store here to check the local hours.

Costco

Costco’s warehouses close for New Year's Day.

CVS

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate on New Year's Day, but some may have shortened hours. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double check local hours online.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be open with regular hours on New Year's Day, but pharmacy hours can vary by location. It's best to check ahead online.

Starbucks

Many Starbucks locations will be open on New Year's Day, but hours can vary — with the coffee company noting that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” throughout the holiday season. It’s best to check ahead online.

Jewel-Osco

Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy openings may vary.

Aldi

Aldi stores will be closed for New Year's Day.

Home Depot

Home Depot stores are expected to be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Macy's

Stores are open with regular hours, which may vary by location.

Meijer

Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club stores will be closed for New Year's Day.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's stores will be closed for New Year's Day.

Mariano's

All stores will be open on New Year's Day, according to the grocery chain.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods notes that many stores will open with modified hours for New Year's Day, but hours will vary by location. Find your store here.

Others

Banks:The Federal Reserve has declared New Year's Day a "banking holiday," meaning most teller services will be closed Monday. Mobile banking services and ATMs should still be available, however.

Stock Exchange: According to NASDAQ, "New Year’s Day is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is typically closed."

Post Office: Mail will not be delivered and post offices will be closed for New Year's Day.