Suburban Chicago golf course ranked the best in Illinois – again

Golf Digest recently released the best golf course in every state, and America's oldest 18-hole course topped out the list as Illinois' number one course for the 13th consecutive year.

Not only is Chicago Golf Club ranked the best golf course in Illinois, but it made golf history in the U.S. by being the first 18-hole course in the country. C.B. Macdonald, the preeminent golf expert in the U.S. at the time, built both the original course, and a new course of 6,200 yards when the membership moved to Wheaton.

The course was redesigned once again in 1923 by Seth Raynor, who worked alongside Macdonald. Raynor kept Macdonald’s design of keeping O.B. on the left, as it was said that Macdonald sliced the ball.

Both the 1897 US Open and Amateur, 1900 US Open, 1911 US Open, 1928 Walker Cup, 2005 Walker Cup and most recently the 2018 US Senior Women’s Open have been held at the Chicago Golf Club.

With three sets of tees to accommodate golfers of varying levels, a total length of 6877 yards with a slope of 137 and rating of 73.8, the course has long been praised for its layout. Chicago Golf Club has won both Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest and Best Courses In Every State awards and has been ranked nationally since 1971.

Apart from the course itself, the club is private – and very exclusive. Membership is awarded at the club by invite only. At one point, membership was estimated to be around $150,000 with annual dues of $18,500.

Following the Chicago Golf Club for the top five courses in Illinois are Shoreacres Golf Club, Butler National Golf Club, Canyata Golf Club and Medinah Country Club's third course.