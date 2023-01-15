Park Forest

Street Closures in Effect After Park Forest Shooting Injures 1

By Matt Stefanski

Multiple street closures were in place Sunday evening in south suburban Park Forest following a shooting in which one person was seriously wounded, police said.

In a Facebook post at around 4:48 p.m., the Park Forest Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Warwick Street near Westwood Court. Authorities said at least one person was shot and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Residents were advised to avoid the general area as law enforcement remained on scene, and multiple roads were closed. According to police, portions of Warwick Street and Westwood Drive were among the closures.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

