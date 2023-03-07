Stolen Car Hits Another Vehicle, Bursts Into Flames Before Hitting House on Far South Side

Authorities are investigating after a stolen car collided with another vehicle before bursting into flames and striking a house on Chicago’s Far South Side Tuesday.

According to Chicago fire officials, the crash occurred near the intersection of 116th Street and Racine Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

A stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle at the location, which caused the stolen car to burst into flames.

It then struck a home at the location, according to officials.

All injuries sustained in the collision are thought to be non-life-threatening at this time, and fire and police are continuing to investigate the incident.