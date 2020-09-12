State Trooper Struck by Vehicle in Chatham Friday

An Illinois State trooper was struck by a vehicle Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m. the trooper was conducting a traffic stop in the 7600 block of South State Street, when he was stuck by the car as the driver tried to flee, according to Illinois State police.

The vehicle continued north on State Street and struck multiple vehicles, state police said. The driver then jumped out and ran from the scene.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, treated and released, state police said.