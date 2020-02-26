Special Olympics: ‘The Plunge is On’

The tents set up at North Avenue Beach for this Sunday’s Charity Event are being tested by Mother Nature... but despite gusty winds, they have not blown over.

A spokesperson for Special Olympics Chicago says the group is working closely with the Park District and with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication to adjust the set-up plan leading up to Sunday.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin from the Today Show are coming into town for the icy plunge to help raise money for the cause, so Maura Bruton with SOC says, ‘the Plunge is on.’

She says weather and wave height updates are coming in from OEMC experts every few hours, and with a forecast in the mid-40s for Sunday, the event will go on. As far as any further set-up - it has been tabled at North Avenue until late Wednesday afternoon in the interest of worker safety.