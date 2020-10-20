Interstate 394

Small Aircraft Crashes Onto Highway in Ford Heights

The pilot crashed for unknown reasons

A small aircraft crashed crashed into the expressway, causing the northbound and southbound ramps on Lincoln highway to close, Illinois State Police reported.

According to police, state troopers received reports of a crash near Glenwood Dyer Road at approximately 5:28 p.m.

Police said the pilot crashed onto the ramp to Lincoln Highway westbound and State Route 394 for unknown reasons. The aircraft reportedly landed in the wooded area to the right of the expressway.

The pilot was transported to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," according to police.

Southbound lanes of State Route 394 previously closed near Glenwood Dyer Road are now open, police said.

Officials reported that the investigation is "in its infancy" and no further information is available at this time.

