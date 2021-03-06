south haven

South Haven Already Canceling July 4 Fireworks Show

A Lake Michigan community in southwestern Michigan is canceling a popular fireworks show months before the July 4 holiday.

Organizers said the spread of COVID-19 would be too risky, despite the availability of vaccines. The South Haven show usually attracts 50,000 people to the area.

“Out of an abundance of caution, city leadership decided to cancel the show this year with hopes to resume in 2022,” City Manager Kate Hosier said.

The summer fireworks show requires work months before the event, especially to obtain a federal permit to use a Lake Michigan pier.

“Planning with local law enforcement agencies begins early in the year to determine availability of resources and officers as well as other logistical needs,” Hosier said.

