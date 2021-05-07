recall

Smoke Detector Recall: Kidde Recalls Thousands of Smoke Detectors Over Possible Failure

Tje alarms were sold at a variety of Chicago area department stores, including Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and websites like Amazon.

By Becca Wood

Kidde recalled thousands of TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms Thursday because they "fail to alert consumers to a fire."

Approximately 220,000 Kidde smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms were recalled from a variety of Chicago area department stores, including Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and websites like Amazon.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the arms "can fail to alert consumers to a fire" and should be replaced. For a free replacement, call (844) 796-9972 or go online to kidde.com

The following models should be immediately replaced, the company said:

  • 2040-DSR
  • 2050-DS10
  • 2060-ASR
  • 2070-VDSCR
  • 2070-VASCR
  • 2070-VASR

The models should have the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on the front of the alarm, if included in the recall, according to Kidde.

This article tagged under:

recallrecall alertConsumer Product Safety Commissionsmoke detectorssmoke detector recall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us