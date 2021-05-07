Smoke Detector Recall: Kidde Recalls Thousands of Smoke Detectors Over Possible Failure

Kidde recalled thousands of TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms Thursday because they "fail to alert consumers to a fire."
Approximately 220,000 Kidde smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms were recalled from a variety of Chicago area department stores, including Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and websites like Amazon.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the arms "can fail to alert consumers to a fire" and should be replaced. For a free replacement, call (844) 796-9972 or go online to kidde.com
The following models should be immediately replaced, the company said:
- 2040-DSR
- 2050-DS10
- 2060-ASR
- 2070-VDSCR
- 2070-VASCR
- 2070-VASR
The models should have the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on the front of the alarm, if included in the recall, according to Kidde.