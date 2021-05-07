Smoke Detector Recall: Kidde Recalls Thousands of Smoke Detectors Over Possible Failure

Kidde recalled thousands of TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms Thursday because they "fail to alert consumers to a fire."

Approximately 220,000 Kidde smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms were recalled from a variety of Chicago area department stores, including Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and websites like Amazon.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the arms "can fail to alert consumers to a fire" and should be replaced. For a free replacement, call (844) 796-9972 or go online to kidde.com

#Recall: Approx. 220,000 @KiddeSafety TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms. Can fail to alert consumers to a fire. Get free replacement. CONTACT: 844-796-9972 or online at https://t.co/l1pd4slLeG. Full recall notice: https://t.co/aL8JyExYa1 pic.twitter.com/9C7J22zwqS — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 6, 2021

The following models should be immediately replaced, the company said:

2040-DSR

2050-DS10

2060-ASR

2070-VDSCR

2070-VASCR

2070-VASR

The models should have the TruSense logo or "AMBER=FAULT" printed on the front of the alarm, if included in the recall, according to Kidde.