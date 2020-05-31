Scenes From Day Two of Protests in Chicago

Photos taken in Chicago on Sunday show demonstrators joining nationwide calls for justice for George Floyd, the National Guard mobilizing in the city, as well as stores boarding up to prevent possible damage from ongoing unrest across Chicago and the suburbs.

7 photos
1/7
Scenes from protests near the LaSalle Bridge in downtown Chicago on Sunday
2/7
State Street in downtown Chicago stands deserted a day after several storefronts were shattered as protests turned into looting, arson and vandalism on Saturday
3/7
Protesters gather for the second day of demonstrations calling for change after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during a confrontation with police
4/7
The National Guard mobilizes in the city of Chicago
5/7
A store in the West Loop is seen boarded up after Saturday's acts of civil unrest left several Chicago businesses with shattered glass and emptied shelves
6/7
A store in the West Loop is seen boarded up after Saturday's acts of civil unrest left several Chicago businesses with shattered glass and emptied shelves
7/7
A store in the West Loop is seen barricaded by a ladder in preparation of possible unrest in Chicago

This article tagged under:

George Floyd ProtestsGeorge Floydprotest photos

More Photo Galleries

20 Stunning Photos Show How Protests, Unrest Unfolded in Chicago
20 Stunning Photos Show How Protests, Unrest Unfolded in Chicago
See What Chicago, Michigan Avenue Looks Like After Night of Destruction Following Protests
See What Chicago, Michigan Avenue Looks Like After Night of Destruction Following Protests
Photos Show Debris, Damaged Businesses After Looting in Downtown Chicago
Photos Show Debris, Damaged Businesses After Looting in Downtown Chicago
Scenes From Chicago Saturday Protests Following the Death of George Floyd
Scenes From Chicago Saturday Protests Following the Death of George Floyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us