Scenes From Day Two of Protests in Chicago

Photos taken in Chicago on Sunday show demonstrators joining nationwide calls for justice for George Floyd, the National Guard mobilizing in the city, as well as stores boarding up to prevent possible damage from ongoing unrest across Chicago and the suburbs.
Scenes from protests near the LaSalle Bridge in downtown Chicago on Sunday
State Street in downtown Chicago stands deserted a day after several storefronts were shattered as protests turned into looting, arson and vandalism on Saturday
Protesters gather for the second day of demonstrations calling for change after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis during a confrontation with police
The National Guard mobilizes in the city of Chicago
A store in the West Loop is seen boarded up after Saturday's acts of civil unrest left several Chicago businesses with shattered glass and emptied shelves
A store in the West Loop is seen barricaded by a ladder in preparation of possible unrest in Chicago