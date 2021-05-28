Say the Word: Members of AAPI Communities Share Their Experiences With Racism

Members of the Asian American Pacific Islander communities in the Chicago area share personal accounts of the racism and microaggressions they've experienced.

Race has shaped our lives throughout history and continues to do so to this day. As many in America and in Chicago seek new awareness about race, it is important now more than ever to be educated on and to shed light on modern racism, particularly amid a spike in anti-Asian discrimination and hate crimes.

In the videos below, members of the Asian American Pacific Islander communities in the Chicago area recount personal incidents of racism and microaggressions they've experienced. Several discussed both how these events have impacted them and how we can move forward.

Watch, learn and empower others.

