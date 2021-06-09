Renderings Unveiled For $180M ‘Bold' New State-Lake CTA Station

Renderings unveiled Wednesday of a redesigned State and Lake CTA station show a $180 million "light-filled new transit hub" to replace the more than 100-year-old downtown Chicago "L" stop.

Touted as "the latest marquee project in the modernization of the nation’s second-largest transit agency," the new State/Lake station boasts wider platforms, balconies overlooking State Street and a "bold architectural design" in line with other CTA station redesigns that includes a glass canopy.

"Given that the State and Lake CTA Station lies within the beating heart of Chicago, we must pave the way for its full modernization and make it easily accessible for all transit riders," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement. "In addition to accessibility, this project also demonstrates our commitment to the full revival of the Loop—which is the economic engine and cultural hub of our great city."

According to the CTA, the existing State/Lake station was built in 1895, as part of the original elevated Loop. It serves five of the transit authority's eight rail lines and in 2019 was the second-busiest station on the Loop with more than 3.7 million rider entries.

The new design retains some of the station's original design elements such as posts and railings to give the station an old-new look.

"The intersection of State and Lake Streets is an iconic location in the heart of Chicago, and it deserves a station that makes a bold statement while meeting the needs of the 21st Century transit customer,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr.

“The investment in this light-filled new transit hub sends a strong message that Chicago’s downtown is coming back better than ever from the challenges we’ve faced in the last year," said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi.

New platforms will be double the current width, a walkway will connect inner and outer platforms and a "full-coverage, glass canopy" will protect riders from weather. Four elevators also will be added.

"To date, the project has been awarded $11 million in engineering and design funding and $119 million in construction funding through the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program," the CTA said in a statement. "The total estimated project cost is approximately $180 million, and the City of Chicago is seeking additional funding from various potential sources."

Once funding and design plans are finalized, it will take about three years to construct the station redesign.