Raging Waves, Largest Waterpark in Illinois, Opens Saturday

Raging Waves, in Yorkville, is located about 50 miles west of Chicago

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Taylor Swift show at Soldier Field isn't the only big event happening in Illinois this weekend.

Saturday marks the 2023 opening of Raging Waves, the largest waterpark in the state.

“We are thrilled to kick off our 16th season and invite families back to Raging Waves this summer,” Randy Witt, co-owner of Raging Waves said in a statement. “Offering guests the very best in family fun has always been at the forefront for our team at Raging Waves, and we cannot wait for guests to enjoy all that our waterpark has to offer."

The waterpark, in Yorkville is about about 50 miles west of Chicago.

Described as the largest waterpark in Illinois, Raging Waves sits on 58 acres replete with 32 waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool and more for guests to explore, according to its website. It also features a six-lane mat racing water slide called the Aussie Mat Dash, one of just three in the world and the first in Illinois.

The park, located at 4000 N. Bridge Street, costs $55 for a day pass, while private cabanas cost $200. Season passes are currently on sale for between $100 and $140, but residents will be eligible for $90 passes.

Purchased tickets can be used to enter any day the waterpark is open, and are valid until Sept. 4. To view the waterpark's schedule, click here.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The park is also currently hiring for summer positions like lifeguards and more.

