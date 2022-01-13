Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car in Englewood

Chicago police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot and killed while sitting in her parked car on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the shooting happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 74th and Vincennes in the Englewood neighborhood.

“Officers responded to a ShotSpotter at that location and they observed the victim seated in her vehicle motionless at that time,” said CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. “Looking through some video we observed a vehicle pull up, two males exit the car, walked up to the victim’s vehicle, draw handguns firing into the vehicle striking her.”

The 29-year-old victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Derricka Patrick.

“We definitely want justice for Derricka. We definitely do,” said friend Cherish Hollings. “This is not even right—they need to stop, put these guns down for real.”

Those who knew the victim said she was expecting her second child and worked as a hairstylist to provide for her young daughter.

Police have not released a description of the two gunmen.