Postal Customers Monitoring Financial Accounts After Report of Mail Theft in Lombard

Postal customers who dropped off mail at the Lombard Post Office in mid-September are paying close attention to their bank accounts after the village announced via Facebook that police are investigating reports of mail stolen from the outside collection boxes.

Aida Trinidad said she mailed five checks at the post office on two different days in September. She said she found out the mail was later stolen and in at least one case, someone signed their name on a check.

She said the bank later notified her of an overdraft to her account.

“I’m mad as hell because we should be protected,” Trinidad said.

Trinidad said the bank is helping her recover some of the $10,000 in stolen funds.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating the alleged theft of mail, but it would not provide specific details on the investigation.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said those who are victims of mail theft or identity theft as a result of mail theft should file a report with police, contact and file a report with the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and closely monitor their financial accounts and credit profiles.