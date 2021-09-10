Lake Michigan

Police Talking to Person of Interest in Murder of Pregnant Woman Dumped in Lake Michigan

Police did not release any other details of the investigation into the death of Yarianna Wheeler, 19, who was spotted by a fisherman Aug. 15 three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor

Lake County sheriff’s office

Chicago police are speaking to a person of interest in the murder of a pregnant woman found in Lake Michigan last month, a police spokesperson said Friday.

Police did not release any other details of the investigation into the death of Yarianna Wheeler, 19, who was spotted by a fisherman Aug. 15 three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor. She was six months pregnant.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Wheeler had been stabbed several times before she was dumped into the water, an autopsy found.

She was living in Chicago but was originally from west suburban Bellwood, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. She was likely in the water for a week or two before she was found.

Local

Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations 7 mins ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 26,062 New COVID Cases, 197 Deaths, 143K Vaccinations in the Past Week

schaumburg 1 hour ago

Schaumburg Man Dies After Canoe Flips Over in Fox Lake, Throwing Him And Friend Into Water

It wasn’t immediately clear where she was dumped into the water. She may have entered the water anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline of Lake Michigan, the sheriff’s office has said.

The body of a man recovered around the same time and location was identified as Martin Mendoza, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin. He drowned near the 63rd Street Harbor in Chicago on Aug. 8. Authorities said his drowning was not related to Wheeler’s death.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lake MichiganIndianawisconsindeath investigationPregnant Woman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us