Police Find Girl, 3, Who Went Missing in Crystal Lake; Case Under Investigation

Crystal Lake police located a missing 3-year-old girl who disappeared hours before the department issued a public plea for help in finding her.

Police say the child, who goes by the name of Ivy, was last seen in the area of Berkshire and Somerset Lanes around 12 p.m. Wednesday. The girl was located "safe and unharmed" around 2:30 p.m., police said, adding that an investigation remains ongoing.

Police said they were still investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and updates would be provided "as they become available."