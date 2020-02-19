south side

Police Investigate Theft Of Parked Cars Left Running On South Side

Police have issued a community alert on the South and Southwest sides

BERLIN – FEBRUARY 07: An vehicle's exhaust pipe releases fumes on February 7, 2007 in Berlin, Germany.

At least nine vehicles left running with keys in their ignitions have been stolen in the last month on the South and Southwest sides.

The thefts, which date back to Feb. 2, happened in Bridgeport, McKinley Park, Brighton Park, Gage Park and Back of the Yards, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

They occurred:

  • about 10 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 3600 Block of South Damen Avenue;
  • about 4 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 3700 Block of South Princeton Avenue;
  • about 3 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue;
  • about 2:15 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 300 Block of West Pershing Road;
  • about 10:45 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 4300 Block of South Mozart Street;
  • about 5:35 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 4400 Block of South Richmond Street;
  • about 7 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 2900 Block of South Loomis Street;
  • about 7 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 5000 Block of South Elizabeth Street; and
  • about 1 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 2300 Block of West Garfield Boulevard.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

