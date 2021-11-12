Photos: The Final Months at Woodfield Mall's Sears, Illinois' Last Location

A company with Chicago roots, Sears catered to generations of shoppers since its first store was opened in 1925.

But beginning Monday, the retailer will no longer have a presence in Illinois. After 50 years at Woodfield Mall, Sears will close its store, the last in the state, Sunday.

Here's a look in photos of the store's last few months in operation from disassembly to shoppers searching for going-out-of-business deals.