Photos: The Final Months at Woodfield Mall's Sears, Illinois' Last Location Published 15 mins ago • Updated 11 mins ago A company with Chicago roots, Sears catered to generations of shoppers since its first store was opened in 1925. But beginning Monday, the retailer will no longer have a presence in Illinois. After 50 years at Woodfield Mall, Sears will close its store, the last in the state, Sunday. Here's a look in photos of the store's last few months in operation from disassembly to shoppers searching for going-out-of-business deals. 18 photos 1/18 Gordon Beu takes photos inside Sears at Woodfield Mall, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, before it permanently closes this weekend in Schaumburg, Illinois. Beu, who worked in this store for 25 years as a customer convenience manager, needed to get one last look at the store where he spent a quarter century. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) 2/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: A worker hangs signs inside a Sears store at the Woodfield Mall announcing the store would be closing on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 3/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 4/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 5/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 6/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 7/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 8/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 9/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 10/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 11/18 Patti Naleck pushes a cart filled with a mannequin through the Sears store in Woodfield Mall on Nov. 11, 2021, before it permanently closes this weekend in Schaumburg, Illinois. Naleck plans to use the mannequin for halloween displays. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) 12/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 13/18 Part of a mannequin can be seen on a chair inside the soon-to-be closed Sears store at Woodfield Mall, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Schaumburg, Illinois. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) 14/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 15/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Customers shop at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 16/18 Shoppers walk outside the Sears store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois on Black Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) 17/18 SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 17: Merchandise is offered for sale at a Sears store in the Woodfield Mall on September 17, 2021 in Schaumburg, Illinois. The store, which will close it doors in November, is the last remaining Sears store in Illinois. Sears, once the largest retailer in the United States, was founded and is headquartered in Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 18/18 The exterior of the Sears store at Woodfield Mall on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, four days before it permanently closes in Schaumburg, Illinois. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)