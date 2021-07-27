Photos: Simone Biles Cheers on Teammates After Withdrawal From Team Event

5 photos 1/5 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Simone Biles, of the United States, talks to teammates during the artistic women’s team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. 2/5 TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Grace McCallum and Simone Biles of Team United States react during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) 3/5 TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Grace McCallum, Simone Biles, and Jordan Chiles of Team United States cheer during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) 4/5 TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) 5/5 TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: (L-R) Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of Team United States look on during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

