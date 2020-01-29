Lake County

Photos Released of Car Wanted in Fatal Shooting

Investigators are looking for a 2006-2013 silver-colored Chevy Impala

By Sun-Times Media

Image released by police Jan. 29, 2020, of a silver-colored vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting in Gary, Indiana. | Lake County sheriff’s department

Police released photos Wednesday of a car wanted in connection with a shooting last year that killed a 21-year-old man in northwest Indiana.

Wanya Burnside was riding in an SUV with family Nov. 1 in the 1300 block of Noble Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Investigators are looking for a 2006-2013 silver-colored Chevy Impala which may have been used in the shooting, Martinez Jr. said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

