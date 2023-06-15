A suburban woman doing yard work was in for a big surprise this week, as she may have found an undetonated rocket that dates back to World War II.

The ordnance was found in a yard in unincorporated Antioch on Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner was doing yard work when she discovered the item, which was protruding from the ground with sharp edges exposed. She became curious and continued digging, pulling the object out of the ground before contacting authorities.

Officials say that the object “resembles an anti-tank” rocket used during the second World War.

Residents in the area were evacuated as bomb squad officers removed the potential ordnance.

It is unclear how long the object had been in the yard, or how it got there. It also is unknown whether the object was inert, or whether it was still capable of exploding.

More information is expected to be released in coming hours.