I converted my garden into a zombie graveyard. From palatine, IL Kate McNally
Rachel Wright
Good Morning,Sending along my outdoor Halloween display in Roscoe Village.  Happy Halloween!
Joe Kosiara from Crown Point, Indiana spooktacular display
Rob Levinson
This is amazing, please consider showing these pics! Takes a lot of cords but in the end looks awesome.
Here are some photos of our current Halloween display. We are huge baseball fans and my son Jack is an avid Red Sox fan. Thanks for your consideration ! The Lee family Roscoe Village
Melissa and Guy Turi’s home In Shorewood IL
Christine Galick
From Genoa, IL “Cemetery of Genoa Woods”
Irene Morales
Hello, I do this every year, but I’m particularly proud of how it turned out this year. Elgin, IL
Irene Morales
Alissa Hartnett
A photo of my Halloween Display this year in Riverside! It is a hand painted window with the image of the Crypt Keeper from “Tales of the Crypt.” This was my tenth year of painting our front window for Halloween! Alissa
Alissa Hartnett
Kelly Klemencic
Laura and Travis Wheatfield IN
kelly collins
