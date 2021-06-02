Pharmacy Students Create Vaccination Timeline to Help Lollapalooza Attendees

Pharmacy students from the University of Illinois-Chicago have designed a schedule to help Lollapalooza attendees get fully vaccinated in time for the musical extravaganza in Grant Park, which runs July 29 through Aug. 1.

The students were tasked with designing a public health message and chose to focus on the vaccination timeline in the weeks ahead of the event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It was very important for us to give the information about how long you have to wait to be fully immunized and create that communal immunity so that you’re not only protecting yourself, but protecting others while you’re in these gatherings,” said fourth year pharmacy student Nilmarie Ayala.

Lollapalooza organizers have said attendees must be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours ahead of entry to the event.

According to the UIC students’ research, concert-goers would need the first dose of the Moderna vaccine by June 17, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by June 24 and the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose before July 15 in order to be fully vaccinated by the start of Lollapalooza.

The website for Lollapalooza said details on the entry process will be available in early July.