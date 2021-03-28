Person Stabbed After Refusing to Give Man Change on Magnificent Mile: Police

Chicago police apprehended a suspect whom officials said stabbed a man in the throat after he declined to give the suspect change Sunday on the Magnificent Mile.

The 52-year-old victim was walking in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue when someone approached him and asked for spare change. The victim refused, at which point the suspect stabbed him in the "throat area," Chicago police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and listed in good condition.

With the help of a description given by the victim and witnesses, officers were able to locate a suspect and placed him into custody, according to authorities.

Charges were pending late Sunday.