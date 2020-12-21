Person Found Dead Inside Burning Vehicle in Hegewisch Garage

A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a burning vehicle Monday morning in Hegewisch on the Far South Side.

Firefighters were called to a garage fire about 5:30 a.m. in the 12900 block of South Exchange Avenue and found the body dead inside a vehicle, Chicago fire officials said.

The Office of Fire Investigation is working to determine the cause of the blaze, fire officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.