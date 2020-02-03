Person Found Dead in Aurora Apartment Fire: Police

One person was found dead after an apartment fire Monday in west suburban Aurora.

The incident was classified as a two-alarm fire after crews responded to initial reports of smoke at an apartment building shortly after midnight in the 400 block of North Constitution Drive, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Firefighters found a person dead inside an apartment, police said. Aurora police detectives are assisting the fire department’s arson investigators to look into the cause of the fire.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, police said. No displacements were reported.

Aurora fire officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the incident Monday morning.