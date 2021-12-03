OPRF Cancels Activities Due to COVID Surge in Past Week, School Says

After experiencing a surge in positive coronavirus cases, Oak Park River Forest High School announced that all activities would be canceled through winter break.

In a letter to staff, students and families, OPRF Supt. Greg Johnson wrote that the school has recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases within the last seven days, and have been in "close communication" with the Oak Park Department of Health.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Effective Saturday, all clubs, athletics and extra-curricular activities, including practices and competitions through OPRF will be canceled through the school's winter break.

"We understand that this announcement is disappointing and frustrating, especially as our winter extra-curricular activities were just getting underway. However, protecting the health and safety of our entire community is our utmost priority," Johnson said in the letter.

Johnson wrote that OPRF will work with health officials over the next two weeks to determine how to further proceed. More information should be available this weekend.