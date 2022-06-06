New Sculptures Coming to Morton Arboretum for 100-Year Anniversary

New sculptures are coming to the Morton Arboretum this month as part of the venue’s 100-year anniversary celebration.

Human+Nature, South African artist Daniel Popper’s largest exhibition in the world, will expand with three new sculptures, the arboretum announced.

Currently, the outdoor art installation consists of five 15- to 26-foot-tall sculptures designed specifically for the arboretum. The three new pieces will debut on June 17.

The exhibition expansion will include two large-scale sculptures and a smaller-scale centennial sculpture, organizers said.

The centennial sculpture will be displayed in the arboretum's core Arbor Court area outside the Visitor Center, while the large-scale figures will be displayed in Bulb Meadow near the Maple Collection on the East Side and a secluded wooded area near Lake Marmo on the West Side, according to the arboretum.

Human+Nature opened on May 28, 2021, and will be on display until March 20, 2023. The exhibition is free for members, and prices are reduced on Wednesdays. For tickets, click here.