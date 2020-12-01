Pilsen

Music Box Theatre Brings Christmas to the Drive-In

The holiday experience will also feature a sing-a-long

Chicago's Music Box Theatre will screen classic Christmas films and sing-a-longs at Chi-Town Movies Drive-In in Pilsen throughout the month of December.

Music Box announced the drive-in will feature "It's a Wonderful Life" and "White Christmas," along with sing-a-long segments including Santa and carolers.

On select dates from Dec. 11 through Dec. 24, Chicagoans can drive in to 2343 S. Throop St. to both watch and sing along to the holiday features from their cars.

On Fridays, the film will begin at 9 p.m. , compared to Saturday and Sunday's early evening start at 4:45 p.m. The holiday experience will also come to Pilsen the Wednesday and Thursday before Christmas.

For one car, tickets are sold for $41 and $37 for Music Box Members.

For a full list of dates and time, click here.

