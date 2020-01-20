Museum of Science & Industry

Museum of Science and Industry Celebrates MLK Day

The Museum of Science and Industry celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday with a "Super Heroic" family day.

“Families can participate in a special Hero Lab experience during the opening of the Innovation Studio, explore the Juried Art Exhibition and see the new anniversary exhibit Black Creativity: 50 Years,” the MSI Chicago website read.

The event was part of the museum's annual Black Creativity Family Day program, which highlights the achievements African Americans with a focus this year on innovation, MSI Chicago stated.

“Black Creativity programs and exhibits reach over 10,000 students, their teachers, and their families in underserved Chicago neighborhoods each year,” said MSI Chicago.

