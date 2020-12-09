Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 53 in Suburban Joliet, Authorities Say

A multi-vehicle crash has closed Route 53 in suburban Joliet on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple highway exits closed as crews clean up the debris and police continue to investigate the incident.

According to Total Traffic, Route 53 is closed in both directions between Mills Road and Interstate 80 in Joliet following the crash.

Exit ramps from Interstate 80 onto southbound Route 53, also known as Chicago Street, are also closed due to the crash, according to Illinois State Police.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene of the crash, where three vehicles appear to have collided.

Further details on what caused the crash, and the conditions of the individuals involved in the crash, are unknown at this time.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.