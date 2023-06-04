More Overnight Lane Closures Coming Soon to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Here's a Timeline

More closures will take place in both the northbound and southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive as resurfacing work continues over the coming weeks.

For anyone planning to travel on DuSable LSD Sunday night, all southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road starting at 8 p.m.

More closures are planned from Sunday, June 11 through Wednesday, June 14.

Here's a list of additional traffic impacts:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.