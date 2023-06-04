More Overnight Lane Closures Coming Soon to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Here's a Timeline

More closures will take place in both the northbound and southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive as resurfacing work continues over the coming weeks.
For anyone planning to travel on DuSable LSD Sunday night, all southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road starting at 8 p.m.
More closures are planned from Sunday, June 11 through Wednesday, June 14.
Here's a list of additional traffic impacts:
- Sunday, June 11: Beginning at 3 p.m., southbound DuSable LSD will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. Then At 7 p.m., southbound DuSable LSD will be closed between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road.
- Tuesday, June 13: Beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DuSable LSD will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. All lanes will reopen at around 6 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 14: Beginning at 8 p.m., southbound DuSable LSD will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. Moving ramp closures will start at around 1 a.m., causing one ramp to be closed for around an hour at a time. Then, at 7 p.m., northbound lanes northbound LSD will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue.