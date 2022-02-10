McDonald's Shares Shamrock Shake Release Date and Secret Behind Its Color

Get ready for a pop of green coming to McDonald's menus in less than two weeks.

The Shamrock Shake will return to stores nationwide for its 2022 season beginning Feb. 21, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time at participating locations.

But that's not the only secret McDonald's revealed Thursday.

According to the fast food chain, the secret ingredient in the Shamrock Shake is #cbf2ac, which is the hex code that gives the treat its minty green color.

"In our 50+ years of serving up this tasty treat, we’ve never given away the secret ingredient that makes ~Shamrock Shake green~ so iconic. Until now...," McDonald's said in a release.

shamrock shake is back 2.21 ☘️ made some fanart using #cbf2ac 🎨 drop urs in the replies pic.twitter.com/fmXVVxGCDG — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 9, 2022

The company teased another "tasty secret" coming to fans also starting on Feb 21. McDonald's encouraged customers to use the newly revealed hex code to unlock another mystery "if you know where to look."