Man Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Woman in Lake View Monday

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman Monday in Lake View on the North Side.

The man approached the woman about 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Wellington Avenue and started a conversation with her, Chicago police said.

He then took the woman to a dirt lot, where he sexually assaulted her, police said. The man fled west on Wellington toward Clark Street.

The man was described as 20 to 29 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and 160-170 pounds. He had short black hair and was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8200