lake view

Man Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Woman in Lake View Monday

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman Monday in Lake View on the North Side.

The man approached the woman about 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of West Wellington Avenue and started a conversation with her, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

He then took the woman to a dirt lot, where he sexually assaulted her, police said. The man fled west on Wellington toward Clark Street.

Local

Burbank 14 mins ago

Suspects Sought in Fatal Burbank Hit-and-Run

chicago severe weather 1 hour ago

Chicago Weather: Severe Storms, Gusty Winds Possible Late Thursday, Overnight

The man was described as 20 to 29 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and 160-170 pounds. He had short black hair and was wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8200

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lake viewChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us