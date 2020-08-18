Man Wanted for Indecent Exposure on Near North Side

Police are searching for a man who has allegedly repeatedly exposed himself to residents of the Near North Side.

The man, thought to be in his early 30s, has approached people in the area, exposed himself, masturbated and said he is looking for a woman to have sex with, Chicago police said.

One such incident was reported about 4:45 p.m. July 30. The suspect has behaved this way on numerous other occasions in alleys near the first block of West Goethe Street, as well as in the area of Clark and Division avenues, police said.

Police described the suspect as a 6-foot tall shirtless man with short, black hair, long, gray cargo shorts, an orange backpack that says “caviar” in white letters, and black gym shoes with white bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 3120744-8261.