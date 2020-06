A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

He was the back-seat passenger in a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when someone in a dark-colored Honda Pilot fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in the neck, and he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.