Man Sentenced in Kane County Robbery That Resulted in Shooting Death of His Accomplice

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2016 armed robbery, during which another suspect was shot and killed by a hostage who had freed themselves inside of the store.

According to prosecutors in suburban Kane County, Bobby Heard agreed to the prison term after pleading guilty to armed robbery with a firearm.

Authorities say that Heard, along with 37-year-old Kenyon Slater, entered a business in the 1600 block of Ravine Lane in Carpentersville on Sept. 7, 2016, tied up two people who were working inside the store, and robbed them at gunpoint.

The two men took electronic equipment and cash from the establishment, and then ran out of the store. One of the individuals they had restrained freed himself, ran out of the store and shot Slater, killing him.

Heard fled the scene in a vehicle. He was taken into custody approximately two weeks later in St. Louis by the US Marshal Service.

Heard will receive credit for 1,748 days served in the Kane County Jail, according to prosecutors.

“Bobby Heard and Kenyon Slater drove to Carpentersville armed with handguns and with a plan to commit a robbery at gunpoint,” Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said in a statement. “Clearly, they never considered consequences. Long after he’s released from prison, Bobby Heard will still have Kenyon Slater’s death on his conscience.”