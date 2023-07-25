Man pulled from Antioch lake identified by authorities

Authorities in suburban Lake County say they have found the body of a 52-year-old man who was reported missing after he went swimming in a lake in unincorporated Antioch over the weekend.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, the man was identified as Mount Prospect-resident Robert Mozdzynski.

Officials say that Mozdzynski was on a pontoon boat being piloted by his son on Lake Catherine on Saturday afternoon when he jumped into the water to swim. He briefly came back to the surface, but then was not seen again.

Searches of the water Saturday and Sunday were unsuccessful, but on Monday, crews were called back to the lake.

Mozdzynski’s body was recovered later that afternoon, according to officials.

While a toxicology report is pending, the preliminary cause of death has been ruled to be drowning.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and no further information was immediately available.