Man killed in head-on collision in suburban Wheeling

A 53-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was driving was struck in a head-on collision Sunday morning in suburban Wheeling.

According to officials, the crash occurred on westbound Palatine Road at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man was driving a vehicle westbound on the roadway when he was struck head-on by another vehicle traveling in the wrong lane of traffic.

The victim in the crash was pronounced dead. Another occupant in the vehicle also suffered a serious injury, police said, with two other occupants in other vehicle also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police believe that the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was intoxicated, but toxicology results are pending.

No further information was immediately available.