Wheeling

Man killed in head-on collision in suburban Wheeling

PoliceSirensGeneric1

A 53-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was driving was struck in a head-on collision Sunday morning in suburban Wheeling.

According to officials, the crash occurred on westbound Palatine Road at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man was driving a vehicle westbound on the roadway when he was struck head-on by another vehicle traveling in the wrong lane of traffic.

The victim in the crash was pronounced dead. Another occupant in the vehicle also suffered a serious injury, police said, with two other occupants in other vehicle also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police believe that the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was intoxicated, but toxicology results are pending.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Wheeling
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us