Man Found Guilty in 2017 Murder of Hinsdale Woman

After a nine-day trial and several hours of deliberations, a south suburban man was convicted of killing a 51-year-old woman inside her Hinsdale home.

In addition to the murder conviction, a jury also found Dominic Sanders, 32, guilty of residential burglary and home invasion.

"The jury's finding of guilty is the first step in ensuring that Mr. Sanders will be held accountable for the murder of Andrea Urban," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement.

The case dates back to May 4, 2017, when officers responded to calls of an unresponsive woman in the 700 block of Town Place. Upon arrival, prosecutors said police discovered Urban "lying on the kitchen floor with apparent knife injuries to her head and neck."

The state's attorney's office later came to the conclusion that it was Sanders who slashed Urban's throat and struck her in the head after breaking into her home early that morning.

He then fled the scene and eluded capture until he was arrested for an unrelated traffic violation in Will County on May 27, 2017. Sanders has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since his bond was denied that day.

Sanders' sentencing was scheduled to take place on March 16, 2020. He will face a possible penalty of life in prison without parole, the state's attorney's office said.