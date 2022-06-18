Man Dies in Naperville Single-Vehicle Crash Saturday

A Bolingbrook man is dead after his vehicle slammed into a pole in suburban Naperville on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a 57-year-old man was driving southbound on Plainfield/Naperville Road near Leverenz Road on Saturday afternoon when it left the roadway near Gateshead Drive.

Police say the vehicle then slammed into a pole, with debris from the collision striking two other vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Parts of Plainfield/Naperville Road were closed for several hours because of the crash, and an investigation remains underway. It is unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Naperville police at 630-305-5477.