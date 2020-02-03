Man Dies After Snowmobile Falls Through Ice Into Lake Near Antioch

A 40-year-old man died Sunday after his snowmobile fell through ice into a lake near north suburban Antioch.

Two snowmobilers were riding on ice on Loon Lake near the 22900 block of West Lake Shore Drive in an unincorporated near Antioch when one of them crashed into the water, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office spokesman Chris Covelli.

Crews responded about 11 p.m. and found the man submerged under water about 50 to 75 yards from the shore, Covelli said.

He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and pronounced dead, Covelli said.

Lake County coroner Howard Cooper said the man was an Antioch resident. His name and autopsy results are expected to be released Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Police, which is investigating the death, responded to the scene about midnight, Covelli said. The investigation is ongoing, the department said in a statement.