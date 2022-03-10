Man Charged With Murdering Star Athlete Over Pair of Shoes

Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting someone over a pair of shoes last year on the West Side.

Deshawn London, 20, faces a count of murder in the Aug. 20 shooting of Torrence Sumerlin, Chicago police said.

Sumerlin, an avid gym shoe collector and star athlete, had gone to the 2400 block of West Polk that morning to meet someone to sell a pair of Air Jordans, police and his mother have said.

Two people who’d been hiding nearby rushed him as he stood by his open trunk and shot Sumerlin, 26, in the chest.

The assailants never even grabbed the shoes, his mother Carla Sumerlin said, speculating that her son’s size and physique might have frightened the would-be robbers.

London was expected to appear in court later Thursday.