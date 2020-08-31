Back2School Illinois

How to Donate to NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago's Virtual School Supplies Drive

Purchase an $18 back-to-school kit filled with classroom essentials or write a note of inspiration to a student from Pre-K to 12th grade.

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and Comcast are partnering with Back2School Illinois this September for a virtual school supplies drive to benefit kids in need.

This year, it's so easy to donate.

Here's how you can help: Click on this link to purchase an $18 back-to-school kit filled with classroom essentials like folders, notebooks, pencils, paper and rulers. (See an example of a back-to-school kit here.)

The school supply kits will be distributed to the following organizations serving the Chicago area:

  • A Safe Haven
  • Chinese American Service League
  • El Valor
  • Facing Forward to End Homelessness
  • Gads Hill Center
  • The Resurrection Project
  • UCAN
  • YMCA Metro Chicago

You also can write a note of inspiration to encourage a child receiving their kit of supplies. Click here to find out how to submit your note, along with some creative writing ideas.

Thank you for Making A Difference!

