How to Donate to NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago's Virtual School Supplies Drive

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and Comcast are partnering with Back2School Illinois this September for a virtual school supplies drive to benefit kids in need.
This year, it's so easy to donate.
Here's how you can help: Click on this link to purchase an $18 back-to-school kit filled with classroom essentials like folders, notebooks, pencils, paper and rulers. (See an example of a back-to-school kit here.)
The school supply kits will be distributed to the following organizations serving the Chicago area:
- A Safe Haven
- Chinese American Service League
- El Valor
- Facing Forward to End Homelessness
- Gads Hill Center
- The Resurrection Project
- UCAN
- YMCA Metro Chicago
You also can write a note of inspiration to encourage a child receiving their kit of supplies. Click here to find out how to submit your note, along with some creative writing ideas.
Thank you for Making A Difference!