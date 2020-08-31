How to Donate to NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago's Virtual School Supplies Drive

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and Comcast are partnering with Back2School Illinois this September for a virtual school supplies drive to benefit kids in need.

This year, it's so easy to donate.

Here's how you can help: Click on this link to purchase an $18 back-to-school kit filled with classroom essentials like folders, notebooks, pencils, paper and rulers. (See an example of a back-to-school kit here.)

The school supply kits will be distributed to the following organizations serving the Chicago area:

A Safe Haven

Chinese American Service League

El Valor

Facing Forward to End Homelessness

Gads Hill Center

The Resurrection Project

UCAN

YMCA Metro Chicago

You also can write a note of inspiration to encourage a child receiving their kit of supplies. Click here to find out how to submit your note, along with some creative writing ideas.

Thank you for Making A Difference!