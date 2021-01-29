Joliet Police Officer Shot Man Who Brandished BB Gun: Authorities

A suburban Joliet police officer shot a man who, according to authorities, brandished a BB gun during an encounter Thursday.

In a news release issued by the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, officials stated Cordairel Whitmore, 29, displayed a Sig Sauer P365 Air Pistol, which according to Sig Sauer's website is "modeled after its award-winning 9mm counterpart."

The officer, a 21-plus-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department, fired shots, striking Whitmore three times, the task force said. He was taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and was said to be alert and and recovering Friday.

Authorities added Whitmore spoke with investigators and was fully cooperating with the investigation.

The officer who shot Whitmore, as well as another officer who responded to the shooting, are scheduled to be interviews by task force investigators.

NBC 5 hasn't independently verified the police account of the shooting.