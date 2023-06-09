‘It's OK to Ask Questions': Honest and open conversations with LGBTQIA+ trailblazers where no topic is off limits

In a moment where LGBTQIA+ conversations have become polarized or divisive, perspective can mean everything.

In a new series, "It's OK to Ask Questions," NBC Chicago Today's Matthew Rodrigues showcases open and honest conversations with trailblazers in the queer community, offering a dialogue where no topic is off limits.

"At a time when people are afraid to ask questions about lives they don’t understand, this show encourages an open and honest dialogue with one another," Rodrigues said. "I am beyond grateful to my guests for their candor, bravery and beautiful insight."

The episodes below feature in-depth interviews with "RuPaul’s Drag Race" winner and Chicago native Shea Couleé; the first non-binary doctor on "Grey’s Anatomy," E.R. Fightmaster; Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter, who has worked alongside some of the biggest artists like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Dan Reynolds, Lady Gaga and many more; world-renowned artist Nick Cave; and intersex activist and author Pidgeon Pagonis.

“With so many LGBTQIA+ trailblazers and stories of perseverance, I wanted to share the profound contributions from some of the most talented people in the Queer community,” Rodrigues said. “The conversations on the show are revealing and in-depth because ‘it’s ok to ask questions.’ I hope viewers will take away new perspectives that help us all better understand each other.”

Each episode will be viewable below after it airs. Check back for more episodes through the month of June.

"All of these conversations about drag being a threat to children's safety are so asinine." – Shea Couleé RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé chats with Matt Rodrigues about music, growing up in Chicago & their art form being politicized. The two deep-dive into what the backlash against the drag community is really about and why Shea is not backing down. Shea also talks about their upcoming role in Marvel’s highly anticipated new series, “Ironheart,” their new album “8” and retiring from drag. Gasp!

"I don't feel minor discomfort when I'm mistaken for either. I feel dysphoria. I feel like a human being." – E.R. Fightmaster Cast as the first non-binary doctor on Grey’s Anatomy, E.R. Fightmaster has been a trailblazer in Hollywood who doesn’t hold back when it comes to calling out injustice. Their conversation with Matt Rodrigues dives into their thoughts on how show business and society at large must learn to embrace the differences of the non-binary community. E.R. eloquently breaks down gender in a way that will have you screaming out, “Aha!” time and time again.

