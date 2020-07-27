Bishop Ford Expressway

Infant Critically Hurt in Bishop Ford Expressway Shooting, Police Say

An infant was critically wounded in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway Monday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials say the child was in a vehicle that was traveling northbound at 115th Street at approximately 11:15 a.m. when a single gunshot was heard by individuals inside the car.

The driver of the vehicle said that the infant, who was secured in the backseat of the vehicle, was struck by the gunfire. The driver then brought the infant to an area hospital, where the child is listed in critical condition.

No one else was struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

