Indiana search teams find man who went missing in Lake Michigan

Emergency responders have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Michigan off the Indiana shore.

The state Department of Natural Resources says emergency responders were sent to Miller Beach in Gary at 3 p.m. Saturday to search for a missing man presumed to be in the lake.

Dive teams from multiple agencies joined the search, but their efforts were slowed by dangerous conditions on the water.

A beachgoer reported a body floating in the water roughly three-quarters of a mile from where the man went missing, and searchers recovered the deceased man at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.