Indiana Reports 407 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 Additional Deaths Sunday

On Sunday, Indiana health officials reported the lowest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths since late March, as nine additional fatalities were confirmed over the last 24 hours.

That increase is the smallest since March 27, when state health officials confirmed three deaths associated with the virus.

In all, 2,240 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began, with 182 more deaths reported as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

State health officials reported 407 additional coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 39,909. Nearly 8,000 coronavirus tests were reported to state labs over the last 24 hours, with the statewide total now at 348,391.

The state’s positivity rate on coronavirus tests is at 11.5 percent during the pandemic.

Overall, the population hardest-hit by the virus has been Indiana residents between the ages of 40 and 49, with 17.1 percent of cases reported in that demographic. Indiana residents between the ages of 30 and 39 are close, representing 16.3 percent of coronavirus cases.